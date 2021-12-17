Serum Institute’s Covovax vaccine gets WHO approval

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Friday it has granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to Covovax, the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in partnership with the US-based Novavax. “Covovax was assessed under the WHO EUL procedure based on the review of data on quality, safety and efficacy, a risk management plan, programmatic sustainability, and manufacturing site inspections carried out by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing has determined that the vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against Covid-19, that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs any risks, and that it can be used gloally,” the global health body noted in a statement.

Reacting to the announcement, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Pune-based SII tweeted, “This is yet another milestone in our fight against Covid-19, Covovax is now WHO approved for emergency use, showing excellent safety and efficacy. Thank you all for a great collaboration." Covovax is the third India-related jab to be approved by the WHO, Covishield and Covaxin being the earlier two. The former is the Indian variant of Britain's AstraZeneca jab, and is also manufactured by the Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. The latter, meanwhile, is India's first indigenous anti-Covid shot, and has been developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited, located in Hyderabad.

The Health Ministry on Friday said 101 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 infection have been recorded across 11 states so far. Briefing the media, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal said, “Omicron variant reported in 91 countries in the world. WHO has said that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa where Delta circulation was low. It’s likely Omicron will outpace Delta variant where community transmission occurs, WHO added. ”Warning against lowering the guard to prevent the disease, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava said, “This is the time to avoid non-essential travel, mass gatherings and it is very important to observe low-intensity festivities.”



