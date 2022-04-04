Singapore reports 3,743 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, April 4 Singapore reported 3,743 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,109,744, official data showed.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 3,674 were local transmissions and 69 were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 507 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 21 cases in intensive care units.

Four more patients have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,276, according to official data.

