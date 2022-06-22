S.Korea's PM orders thorough epidemiological survey to stem spread of monkeypox

Seoul, June 22 South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo ordered health authorities to conduct swift and thorough epidemiological surveys to stem the spread of monkeypox infections, shortly after the first case of the virus was confirmed in South Korea, Han's office said on Wednesday.

"Epidemiological surveys, including the movement of the patient, path of contacts and people who have come into contact with the patient, must be conducted swiftly and thoroughly to prevent further spread," Han said in a statement.

Han instructed health authorities to make utmost efforts for treatment of the patient, Yonhap news agency reported.

Also, Han said health authorities must disclose information about containment efforts of the virus in a swift and transparent manner.

The first patient of monkeypox arrived at Incheon International Airport from Germany around 4 p.m. Tuesday and reportedly showed symptoms two days before arriving. The person has been admitted to Incheon Medical Center in Incheon, west of Seoul.

Monkeypox, traditionally confined to regions in Central and Western Africa, can cause symptoms that include fever, chills, rash and lesions.

Han is now on a visit to Paris to rally international support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southern port city of Busan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor