Sonia admitted to hospital, sources say routine check-up
By IANS | Published: January 4, 2023 02:06 PM 2023-01-04T14:06:06+5:30 2023-01-04T14:20:14+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 4 UPA chairperson and former Congress chief, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram ...
New Delhi, Jan 4 UPA chairperson and former Congress chief, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital on Wednesday.
Sources said the admission was for a routine check-up.
Sonia Gandhi was last seen in public on the Congress Foundation Day on December 28. She participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24 in Delhi.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app