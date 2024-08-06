Supplying fortified rice enriched with iron, folic acid & vit B12 to combat anaemia: Centre

New Delhi, Aug 6 To combat anaemia in the country, the government is supplying fortified rice enriched with iron, folic acid, and vitamin B12 under the rice fortification initiative, said Anupriya Singh Patel, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare, this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Under the initiative, the custom-milled rice has been replaced with fortified rice.

It will be implemented in a phased manner under the targeted public distribution system (TPDS), Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM-POSHAN) scheme, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, and in Other Welfare Schemes (OWS) in all States and Union Territories, the MoS said.

Further, to achieve an anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB), Patel noted that the government is also implementing a novel 6X6X6 strategy.

“The 6X6X6 strategy aims to reduce anaemia among six beneficiary age groups: children aged 6-59 months, children aged 5-9 years, adolescents aged 10-19 years, women of reproductive age (15-49 years), pregnant women and lactating women,” Patel said.

The strategy will be implemented by way of six interventions, which include prophylactic iron-folic acid supplementation; periodic deworming; intensified year-round behaviour change communication campaign; testing of anaemia using digital invasive haemoglobinometer and point of care treatment; mandatory provision of iron folic acid fortified foods in public health programmes; addressing non-nutritional causes of anaemia in endemic pockets.

These will be disbursed via six institutional mechanisms such as inter-ministerial coordination; convergence with other ministries; strengthening supply chain and logistics; engaging the national centre of excellence, and advanced research on anaemia control for capacity building of health care providers; and monitoring using AMB dashboard, the MoS said.

In addition, Mission Poshan 2.0 -- a flagship programme of the government that seeks to address the challenge of malnutrition -- provides supplementary nutrition to children (6 months to 6 years), pregnant women, lactating mothers, and adolescent girls (14 to 18 years in aspirational districts and Northeast states) to bridge the gap in the intake of nutrients.

During Poshan Maahs and Poshan Pakhwadas celebrated in September and March-April respectively, dedicated activities for awareness of anaemia are also conducted, Patel said.

