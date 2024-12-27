Tea Bags Found to Release Harmful Microplastics, Study Finds

Tea bags, known for their convenience and ease of use, may come with hidden health risks due to their outer material. Many commercial tea bags are made from polymer-based materials that release millions of microplastics and nanoplastics when immersed in hot water. These particles, which leach into the brew, raise concerns about their potential impact on health.

A study conducted by the Autonomous University of Barcelona reveals that food packaging is a significant source of microplastic and nanoplastic (MNPL) contamination. The research highlights that inhalation and ingestion are the primary pathways through which humans are exposed to these particles. It also emphasizes the ability of these microplastics and nanoplastics to be absorbed by human intestinal cells, allowing them to enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body, raising concerns about their potential health impact.

Researchers have successfully extracted and characterized micro and nanoplastics from various commercially available tea bags. The study, conducted by the UAB researchers, found that when these tea bags are used to prepare tea, a significant release of nano-sized particles and nanofilamentous structures occurs. This discovery highlights tea bags as a significant source of exposure to microplastic and nanoplastic (MNPL) contamination, raising further concerns about potential health risks.

The study found that tea bags made from nylon-6, polypropylene, and cellulose release varying amounts of microplastics when brewed. Polypropylene releases approximately 1.2 billion particles per milliliter, with an average size of 136.7 nanometers; cellulose releases about 135 million particles per milliliter, averaging 244 nanometers; and nylon-6 releases 8.18 million particles per milliliter, averaging 138.4 nanometers.