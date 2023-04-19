Technology-driven facial is the hottest trend,” says celebrity facial plastic surgeon Dr Adarsh Tripathi

Healthy-looking skin never goes out of fashion. With cutting-edge, invasive and non-invasive cosmetic procedures becoming increasingly accepted as an integral part of a beauty and well-being programme, nearly a quarter of people are more interested in aesthetic treatments than they were before the pandemic. Facials, in general, are associated with pampering one's self after a hard day’s work. However, unlike the spa facial, a clinical facial offers much more advanced expertise, technique, customisation and technology. It helps to eradicate age spots, white patches, fine lines, wrinkles, acne, and any other skin concern.

Types of clinical facials

HydraFacial: HydraFacial, also known as hydra dermabrasion, is a gentle hydrating treatment that will refresh and revitalise your skin. This rejuvenating treatment combines exfoliation, extraction, and the infusion of serums to smooth, hydrate and even skin tone. Because the treatment stimulates renewal within the skin, improvement continues as new, healthy cells rise to the surface. In comparison to microdermabrasion, hydra dermabrasion is less invasive. The skin is cleansed of impurities using gentle suction in this procedure. All skin types can benefit from HydraFacial.

Hollywood Carbon Facial: As the name suggests, it is favoured by Hollywood A-listers such as Angelina Jolie and Kim Kardashian. This facial is an excellent way to rejuvenate your skin without the downtime that many laser treatments entail. The Hollywood Laser Facial starts with a Vitamin C-enhanced cleansing milk, and then hydra dermabrasion is used to remove dead skin cells and hydrate the skin. Further, a carbon peel is used for improving skin clarity, followed by a Q-switched laser treatment and aloe vera application. The treatment ends with a hydrating mask to brighten the skin.

Forma Facial: Forma is a non-invasive skin procedure that uses heat and radiofrequency to increase collagen production in your face, therefore lifting, tightening, and contouring your skin. During the treatment, a metal radio frequency device is used on the face to focus those energies into the layers of the skin. This helps to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin — the building blocks of plump, youthful-looking skin. Since it's noninvasive, there is essentially no downtime.

JetPeelFacial: A non-invasive JetPeel facial creates a jet stream of micro-droplets that deeply penetrate the skin by combining a liquid, such as water, skin nutrients, and oxygen. This gently exfoliates the skin without irritating it. After cleansing the face, the JetPeel handpiece delivers a customised solution in a concentrated stream to treat skin concerns such as milia, under-eye circles, hyperhidrosis, and blackheads. It is a safe and effective skin rejuvenation procedure that can be combined with other skin rejuvenation procedures, such as laser resurfacing or chemical peels. One of the most significant benefits of JetPeels is that it naturally hydrates and oxygenates the skin while simultaneously removing all impurities. To make this treatment even more effective, I recommend a vitamin infusion.

Vampire Facial: This is another facial that is popular among several celebrities worldwide. From enhancing skin texture to increasing cell turnover rate, a vampire facial is a great way to recharge and rejuvenate your skin. Microdermabrasion is followed by a PRP treatment for a vampire facial. The platelet-rich plasma from the patient’s blood is injected into the skin in PRP. Growth factors in this plasma encourage the formation of new skin cells and aid in the healing process. A Vampire facial is a quick and safe procedure and is suitable for all skin types.

Red Carpet Facial: Lloved by celebrities like Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow, Halle Berry, Jessica Alba and Lindsay Lohan, Red Carpet Facial, also known as Clinical Fire & Ice Resurfacing Facial, is a rejuvenating treatment that bridges the gap between a mild facial and an invasive peel, with no downtime. This intensive clinical treatment is designed to resurface the skin, reduce fine lines and wrinkles and deep clean blocked pores. The facial begins with the “fire” which is an intensive resurfacing masque. The masque is clinically formulated with 18% unbuffered glycolic acid, lactic acid, citric acid, malic acid, retinol, vitamin B3 and potent antioxidants, including green tea extracts. After the “fire” mask has completed its job, the “ice” is applied. This is a rejuvenating mask enriched with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera gel, Japanese green tea extracts, licorice extracts, grape seed extracts and rosemary extracts is designed to cool and soothe the skin. The results of the Fire and Ice Facial? The skin will feel tight and firm and have a radiant glow.

Parting notes

While it is possible to achieve healthy and glowing skin at home, many people turn to facials when they need some extra help. A clinical facial will work to cleanse your pores, exfoliate dead skin cells, and treat common skin concerns with a customised treatment. It is recommended to consult a professional dermatologist. Your medical aesthetician will determine the right products and facial for your skin, as per your skin type, skin needs, medical history, physical condition, allergies, and other factors.