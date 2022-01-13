Telangana logs 2,707 new Covid cases, Andhra 4,348

Hyderabad, Jan 13 Telangana logged 2,707 Covid-19 cases on Thursday while neighbouring Andhra Pradesh saw daily Covid tally surging to 4,348.

While Covid cases in Telangana increased by more than 15 per cent over the past day, the spike in Andhra Pradesh is over 35 per cent.

Telangana also reported two Covid deaths during the last 24 hours that ended at 5.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for nearly 50 per cent of the new cases. Medchal, Malkajgiri and Rangareddy, the two urban districts adjoining GHMC, reported 248 and 202 cases respectively.

There was a spike in cases in almost all the districts of Telangana. The health authorities conducted 84,280 tests during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active cases in the state jumped to 20,462. The period saw only 582 cases recovering from the infection. The recovery rate, which was 99 per cent a few weeks ago, dropped to 96.51 per cent.

Telangana also crossed a new milestone in Covid-19 vaccination on Thursday. The total number of doses administered crossed five crore.

According to the director of public health, the state so far administered 5,01,57,504 doses. This comprises 2,93,83,346 first dose, 2,06,60,831 second dose and 1,13,327 precaution dose.

The first dose vaccination has reached 103 per cent while the second dose rate still stands at 74.

Vaccination coverage of children in the age group of 15-18 years has improved to 47 per cent.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a big spike in daily Covid cases on Thursday. The state reported 4,348 new cases from 47,884 samples which were tested during the 24-hour period.

The state also saw one death during the period

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor