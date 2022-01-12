TN gets 17,934 fresh Covid cases, 19 deaths
By IANS | Published: January 12, 2022 10:54 PM2022-01-12T22:54:06+5:302022-01-12T23:15:21+5:30
Chennai, Jan 12 Tamil Nadu reported 17,934 fresh Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Wednesday, the state Public Health Department said in a statement.
The active cases in the state stand at 88,959.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor