Tomato fever cases on rise: What is Tomato Fever?, know its symptoms and preventive tips

The country is currently facing a corona crisis. Meanwhile, shocking information has come to light. Tomato fever is rampant in Kerala. So far 82 children have been diagnosed with tomato fever in the state. The main cause of this disease is not yet known. The disease affects children under the age of five. All 82 patients have been found in Kollam city. The biggest concern is that the disease only affects young children. According to local media reports, all the sick children are currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Kerala. The state health department is keeping a close eye on the situation.

Tomato Fever is also known as Tomato Flu. It is a viral infection that affects children under 5 years of age. Most affected children have symptoms such as rash, skin irritation, dehydration, and blisters on the skin. Whether this unknown tomato fever is a viral fever or the side effects of chikungunya or dengue fever is yet to be determined. This viral infection is called tomato flu because the blisters are usually round and red in color.

The main symptoms of tomato fever include dehydration, skin rashes, skin irritation or itching. Tomato-shaped red blisters appear on the body of infected children. Symptoms may include fever, joint swelling, fatigue, and body aches. Dehydration can cause irritation in the mouth of an infected child. The mouth may become dry. Change in color of the hands and knees is another symptom. Some may even feel very thirsty. Consult a doctor immediately if any of the above symptoms appear in children.

Tips to prevent tomato fever

- Give the infected child boiled clean water so that they remain hydrated.

- Avoid touching or scratching blisters or pimples.

- Maintain adequate cleanliness, cleanliness around the house and children.

- Take a warm bath.

- Keep away from infected person.

- Eat a healthy diet.