Tunis, July 12 Tunisia witnessed a noticeable rebound in Covid-19 cases as the test positivity rate has risen to 50 per cent from about 21.75 per cent over the past two weeks, private radio station Mosaique FM reported.

"The health situation in Tunisia is worrying but remains under control," Samia Ayed, spokesperson for the Tunisian scientific committee for the fight against the coronavirus, was quoted by Mosaique FM as saying on Monday.

The spokesperson also said that a week of compulsory confinement would be imposed on the pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the latest figures released by Tunisian Health Ministry, Tunisia reports 48 fatalities, 13,947 infections in the week from June 27 to July 3, raising the total tally of infections to 1,066,127, and the death toll to 28,748 in the North African country.

Since the start of the national vaccination campaign on March 13, 2021, a total of 6,377,304 Tunis have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

