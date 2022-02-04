Turkey adds 107,530 new Covid-19 cases

Ankara, Feb 4 Turkey has reported 107,530 new Covid-19 cases, raising the tally of infections in the country to 11,940,695.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey on Thursday rose by 233 to 88,064, while 88,014 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Turkish Health Ministry.

A total of 455,463 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass Covid-19 vaccination on Jan. 14, 2021. It has so far administered over 142.52 million doses including the third booster jabs.

More than 57.46 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 52.46 million have taken their second doses.

