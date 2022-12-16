UP campaign to identify TB cases

Lucknow, Dec 16 The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a campaign to identify Tuberculosis (TB) cases in the state.

The campaign will focus on suspected TB cases on every 15th of the month known as 'Nikshay Diwas' under which all health facilities in the state will provide screening and testing of the suspected cases.

ASHA workers will run a door-to-door campaign on the day and try to identify suspected cases.

Principal secretary medical and health Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma said, "Apart from ASHA workers, the Anganwadi workers, ANMs, community health officers (CHOs) can play vital roles in the campaign. Patients, once identified, will also get medicine."

The ASHA workers will bring suspected cases to the nearest health and wellness centres and CHOs will conduct primary tests by making a provisional ID of the suspected case. Tests might include HIV, diabetes as per the symptoms.

Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors, said, "The spread of TB can be contained through early diagnosis. Hence, the campaign which will effectively run every month will help identify TB cases and also contain the spread of the disease as treatment of patients will start at an early stage."

ASHA workers will ensure the bank details of the patients, once identified and registered, are filled with the Nikshay portal so that Rs 500 per month financial assistance is sent to the bank account of the patient/beneficiary.

The principal secretary said that 30 per cent of patients are identified by hospitals. Private medical practitioners are also being encouraged to notify their TB patients.

"A list of TB patients who have left medication mid-way should be prepared and random tests of 10 per cent patients in hospital OPD should be done for TB," said Sharma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor