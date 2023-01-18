UP gets fresh supply for Covishield vax doses

Lucknow, Jan 18 Uttar Pradesh has received a fresh supply of 42,700 Covidshield vaccine doses after a gap of 13 days.

The stock reached Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Limited from the Union government that released it immediately for vaccination.

District immunization officer Dr M.K. Singh said: "With fresh supplies, Covid-19 vaccination will start from Wednesday at 34 centres, including KGMU, SGPGI and RMLIMS and 12 district hospitals and 19 urban and rural community health centres."

He said that both advanced registration through online mode and walk-in registration facility will be available at the vaccination site.

Candidates would have to carry a identification card Aadhaar Card, ration card, PAN card, voter card, passport, driving licence) for vaccination.

"It has been revealed from various researches that Covid-19 does not take severe form after getting vaccination and it reduces the chances of passing on infection to others. Therefore, everyone above the age of 18 years must get vaccinated," he said.

Vaccination had come to halt in government centres earlier this month due to shortage of vaccines.

