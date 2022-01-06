UP reports 2,038 new Covid cases in a day

Lucknow, Jan 6 In an alarming development, Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh have doubled in the past 24 hours, while the number of active cases under treatment went up by over 300 per cent since January 1.

According to the official data, 2,038 new Covid cases were reported in the state on Wednesday against 992 on Tuesday.

The number of active cases under treatment is now 5,198, in the state. As many as 51 patients recovered in the past 24 hours.

Earlier, new cases numbered around 2,000 in the last week of May 2021. On May 30, 2021, there were 1,908 fresh cases and on May 29, 2287 new cases were reported.

The number of active cases under treatment is now 5,198, similar to the number in the third week of June 2021.

Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, said in a statement, "As many as 1,92,430 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate has gone up but the need for hospitalisation among Covid positive cases is minimal as they have mild symptoms."

Prasad said as per the new government order, districts with more than 1,000 active cases would follow certain restrictions.

"In districts with over 1000 active cases, schools up to Class 10 will remain till January 14 while places such as cinema halls, gyms, spas, banquet halls and restaurants will have to operate with 50 per cent capacity. At present, only Gautam Buddha Nagar has over 1,000 active cases," he said.

He further said, "There is no need to panic but take adequate precaution. A new guideline has been issued on home isolation by the Government of India. It says 7 days of home isolation is required for patients."

The total first dose of Covid vaccine administered in Uttar Pradesh till now crossed the 13-crore mark on Wednesday.

More than 96 per cent of those in the 45-60 years age group in Uttar Pradesh are partially vaccinated while nearly 84 per cent of those in the remaining two categories-18-45 years and 60-plus-have taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged people due for the second dose to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest as the new variant is raising its head again.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor