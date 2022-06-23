UP to launch campaign against communicable disease from July 1

Lucknow, June 23 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that his government will launch a special communicable disease control campaign across the state from July 1.

While addressing a high-level meeting on Thursday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to ensure regular sanitation and fogging drives to protect the state from vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya and others.

"The cooperation of organisations like WHO, UNICEF and PATH should be taken. We have two successful models of - Encephalitis control and Covid management in front of us, which will be useful for us in the communicable disease campaign," he said.

"There has been a significant reduction in the number of patients affected by encephalitis and deaths due to this disease since 2017. Not only has the prevalence of the disease been controlled, but the deaths due to this have also come down by more than 95 per cent," he added.

Under this special campaign, people are being made aware of the importance of cleanliness, sanitisation, and fogging.

The government has set up an Encephalitis Care Centre at block levels, equipped with PICU beds, and trained medical personnel. Trained doctors, paramedical staff, staff nurses and AES have also been appointed in the districts. The number of technic in the laboratories are adequate and all are well trained.

The state government has also established an inter-departmental coordination to ensure all necessary arrangements with departments of medical and health, rural development, urban development, women and child development, agriculture and basic secondary education.

Ministers and nodal officers will be present in the districts during the campaign. They will also participate in various programmes and make people aware of the importance of cleanliness, sanitation, and the importance of nutritional food.

Officials have been asked to ensure supply of pure drinking water and distribute chlorine tablets. If required, a Chlorination demo should be given to the people.

Along with Anganwadi and ASHA workers, training should also be given to village heads to conduct door-to-door health surveys. They have been entrusted with the responsibility to apprise people about various water-borne and mosquito-borne diseases.

"Intensive vector surveillance is essential. Proper arrangements should be made for rapid screening and isolation of patients found with symptoms," Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath said.

