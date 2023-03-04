US records 18K flu deaths so far this season: CDC

Los Angeles, March 4 There have been at least 26 million illnesses, 290,000 hospitalisations, and 18,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the US, according to the latest estimates published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A total of 117 pediatric flu deaths have been reported in the country this season, according to the CDC on Friday.

The number and weekly rate of flu hospital admissions continued to decline in the country. About 1,500 people were hospitalised with flu in the latest week ending February 25, CDC data showed.

The CDC recommends that everyone aged 6 months and above get an annual flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues, Xinhua news agency reported.

