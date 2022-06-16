US reports over 70 monkeypox infections

Los Angeles, June 16 Monkeypox cases in the US continued to climb, reaching 72, according to the latest data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The cases had been found in 18 states, with California and New York reporting 15 cases each, the most number among US states, Xinhua news agency reported.

The World Health Organization has reported hundreds of cases of suspected monkeypox and orthopoxvirus globally.

The CDC is urging healthcare providers across the country to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have travel experience or specific risk factors for monkeypox.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor