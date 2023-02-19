US Senate team visit Jaipur Foot centre

Jaipur, Feb 19 A delegation of US Senators, headed by its Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and accompanied by US Charge d'Affaires Elizabeth Jones, inspected the making of the world-famous Jaipur Foot on Sunday.

The delegation visited the Jaipur Foot centre in Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) where they were received by founder and chief patron D.R. Mehta, Executive Presidents S.S. Bhandari and Satish Mehta, Secretaries Bhupendra Mehta and Dr Deependra Mehta and the Chief Executive Officer R.K. Agarwal.

The Senators, apart from inspecting the making of the Foot, gathered information about its cost, efficiency level, and durability.

D.R. Mehta said: "The US delegation's visit to the BMVSS was initiated by the US Embassy in Delhi that wanted to show to the Senators the work of the BMVSS which has become the world's leading organisation for the rehabilitation of the handicapped with over two million beneficiaries in India and various other 40 countries. Prior to this visit of Senators, the US Secretaries of State and Ambassadors in India had paid a visit to the Jaipur Foot centre."

Satish Mehta, who is also the former Ambassador of India to Kuwait, told the delegation about the work undertaken by the BMVSS in association with the Ministry of External Affairs to provide Jaipur Foot to the disabled of Asia, Africa, and Pacific countries under the "India For Humanities" programme. He said that over 10,000 persons were benefited in various countries which earned India tremendous goodwill.

Apart from Schumer, the delegation comprised Catherine Cortez Masto, Amy Klobuchar, Jack Reed, Mark Warner, Peter Welch, and Ron Wyden, and their spouses.

Schumer lauded the role played by the BMVSS in serving humanity and said the visit to the Jaipur Foot centre and meeting the beneficiaries proved to be a good experience.

He said after visiting the centre, we could understand how Jaipur Foot has made a mark for itself and in this good endeavour, "we are with you".

