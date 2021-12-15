'Very unfortunate': SC on Maha's Covid compensation to 1,658 out of 85K applications

New Delhi, Dec 15 The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its dissatisfaction over the abysmal low disbursement of ex-gratia compensation by Maharashtra government to the families who lost a loved one to Covid-19, while appreciating the Gujarat government's approach for giving wide publicity relating to disbursal of the compensation.

A bench of Justices M.R. Shah and B.V. Nagarathna noted that Maharashtra, which has recorded 1.41 lakh deaths so far, has received 85,000 applications seeking compensation, but 1,658 claims have been allowed and payment has been made till December 9.

"It is very unfortunate that out of 85,000 applications, only 1658 have been paid ex-gratia," it said.

The top court directed the state governments to make ex-gratia payment of Rs 50,000, approved and actual payment, to all applicants who had filed application within a period of 10 days. The bench said it will see the compliance with its order on the next date of hearing.

The Supreme Court also appreciated the Gujarat government for giving wide publicity relating to disbursal of the ex-gratia compensation to the family of the Covid victims in compliance with its earlier orders.

On December 13, the top court took exception to the Gujarat government's failure to give adequate publicity through print and electronic media to the Covid compensation scheme, and directed it to take steps immediately.

It now also observed that Gujarat's advertising model, about the Covid compensation scheme, could be followed by other states and asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to circulate the specimen of Gujarat's advertisements among the counsel of other state governments.

In a note, the Gujarat government told the top court that as on date 40,467 applications have been accepted wherein sanction orders have been passed in 26,836 applications and payments have been made in case of 23,848 applications through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The note added, "the State of Gujarat has published an advertisement of approximately a quarter page on 14th of December, 2021 in 97 newspapers circulated across the state in the regional language, which covers all 33 districts of the state. Additionally, Gujarat Information Department has directed publications of these advertisements once again on 15th December, 2021".

On December 13, the Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Gujarat and Maharashtra governments on various issues associated with Covid compensation scheme, during the hearing in a matter where it is monitoring disbursal of Rs 50,000 to the kin of those who succumbed to the disease.

The top court made these observations on a plea filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal. The Supreme Court in its October 4 judgment, had approved Rs 50,000, ex-gratia for the kin of Covid victims, which was recommended by the National Disaster Management Authority. Previously, the top court had issued notice to several states over the abysmally low disbursal rate of Covid compensation.

