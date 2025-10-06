Vice President Radhakrishnan condoles Jaipur hospital fire deaths

New Delhi, Oct 6 Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Monday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident at a hospital in Jaipur. He also conveyed his prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

In a social media post, the Vice President said: “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the tragic fire incident at a hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for strength to those who have lost their loved ones and for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

A devastating fire at the Trauma Centre of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur on Sunday night claimed six lives and left several injured. A six-member panel is investigating the incident suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

The Prime Minister’s Office also shared condolences via social media, “The loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the incident “tragic” and assured that the local administration is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and care of the patients.

“The incident of a fire breaking out at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur is tragic. The local administration is taking every possible step for the safety, treatment, and care of those affected. My condolences are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Shah said.

On Sunday, the Vice President condoled the loss of lives in Darjeeling following heavy rains and landslides.

In a post on X, the Vice President said: “Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of lives in the bridge mishap in Darjeeling following heavy rains and landslides. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed sadness over the loss of lives in the natural calamity.

