Vietnam reports 1,643 new Covid-19 cases

Hanoi, Sep 11 Vietnam recorded 1,643 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, down by 855 from Saturday, according to its Health Ministry.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the Health Ministry.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,439,613. The country reported three new deaths from the pandemic in the northern city of Hai Phong and the southern Tay Ninh province on Sunday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,129, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of Sunday, there were 113 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the Ministry. Nationwide, 10,322,003 Covid-19 patients, or more than 90 per cent of the total infections have recovered.

Vietnam has recorded Covid-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor