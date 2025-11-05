What Are Red Moles on Skin? Understanding Cherry Angiomas and Their Causes

Red moles on the skin are often medically referred to as 'Cherry Angioma' or 'Senile Angioma'. These red moles are generally not harmful and are not a sign of a serious underlying problem. They are caused by an overgrowth of blood vessels, are typically small (1-5 mm), and most often appear on the trunk and upper extremities after age 30, though they can develop at any age.

While usually benign, a doctor should be consulted if the mole bleeds regularly or changes in shape or color

Main causes of red moles:

Aging: The most common cause of red moles is aging. As you age, these moles become more visible on your skin.

Genetics: If someone in your family has these red moles, you are more likely to get them too.

Capillary Growth: Cherry angiomas are formed when small blood vessels in the skin clump together. These are small clusters of blood vessels, which makes them appear red or purple.

Hormonal Changes: In some cases, especially during pregnancy or hormonal fluctuations, new red warts can form.

Sun Exposure: Some warts can also form due to exposure to UV rays.

When to worry?

Most red warts are completely normal and harmless. However, you should consult a dermatologist if you notice any of the following changes:

Color change: If the red wart suddenly changes color, especially if it becomes dark brown or black.

Size and edges: The wart is growing rapidly in size or has irregular borders.

Bleeding/itching: If the wart is constantly bleeding, painful, or constantly crusting over.

In short, red warts are usually a sign of aging and are nothing to worry about. However, if you notice any unusual changes in their appearance, it is best to get a medical checkup.