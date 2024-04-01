Which Pot Keeps Water Cold Better: Red, Black, or Chinese Clay? Find Out Here!

Chandrapur: In summer, clay pots are seen as the fridges of the poor. The temperature in areas such as Chandrapur has gone up to 40 degrees in March. Water from clay pots is preferred to quench thirst since the warmth is absorbed by the pot's surface. This cools the water in the pot and drinking this water becomes ideal for one's health, says Ayurvedacharya Dr Namrata Barapatra.

Which pot of water is colder?

Red clay pot: Water cools most quickly in a red clay pot. This speeds up the process of water seepage. This makes cooled water available for drinking.

Chinese clay pot: The Chinese clay pot is attractively designed from the outside. However, this pot cannot cool the amount of water it needs. As a result, there is not much demand for Chinese clay pots.

Black clay pot: In black clay pot, water cooling takes place naturally. People use black clay pots on a large scale as the water cools in the largest amount of black clay pot.

Prices

Chinese clay pot: Chinese clay pot is available for sale in the market from Rs 250 to Rs 300. Pots with designs and carving are sold at a higher rate.

Black clay pot: This pot is available in the market from Rs 150 to Rs 250. This pot is in high demand in the market.

Red clay pot: The price of a red clay pot ranges from Rs 150 to Rs 300. The small ones sell for Rs 70-90.

What Ayurveda Acharyas say...

"The naturally cooled water in the pot is the best for health. Drinking water from the pot balances dryness and heat in the body. According to Ayurveda, due to the properties of earth elements, heat (pitta) and movement (vata) in the body are controlled. The pot reduces the acidic content of water by balancing the pH (the potential of hydrogen). This removes acidity and gastrointestinal problems. Minerals and nutrients are retained in the water stored in the pot. This can prevent heat stroke. Therefore, it is more beneficial to use the pot in the summer".- Dr. Namrata Barapatra, Ayurvedaacharya Chandrapur