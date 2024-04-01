Maharashtra Heat Wave Alert By IMD For Next 5 Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heat Wave Alert for the next five days in Maharashtra Starting from 1st of April. According to the report, not only days but nights will also be hotter. The rise in temperature will begin from April 1, 2024, till 5th of April says IMD. Maharashtra will record maximum temperature of 41.0-degree Celsius.

The cities most affected on days 1 and 2 are Solapur, Latur, and Nanded and cities nearby. On Day 3, the intensity of the heat will be comparatively less, while on Day 4, the most affected cities will be Akola, Yavatmal, and Chandrapur. On the last day, the intensity of the heat will be in the regions of Akola and Chandrapur.

Talking about other states Rayalaseema 41.0 degree Celsius, Telangana 41.2, Madhya Pradesh 41.0, Odisha 41.0 Chhattisgarh 41.0 degree Celsius. Government has asked citizens to stay hydrated and take proper precautions to protect from measure.