Winter Health Tips: Herbal Decoction to Cure Cold, Cough, and Chest Congestion

Cold wave has intensified in country and so is the health problems related to it. Many cities that are usually warm have now become like hill stations. Many people cannot tolerate the increased cold in the atmosphere. This leads to problems like colds, coughs, and phlegm. This trouble doesn't go away easily. Even after taking medicine, one gets frustrated.

Therefore, to reduce cold and cough, try making and drinking a herbal tea or decoction using a special method. Drink this tea twice a day for 2 to 3 days. You will get relief very quickly. Cold, cough, and chronic phlegm will clear up, and you will feel better immediately.

Herbal Tea Recipe to Reduce Cold and Cough

Baba Ramdev has shared a video on social media explaining how to make a herbal tea to reduce the problems of cold and cough. For this, take 1 glass of water in a pot. Add 1 teaspoon of licorice powder and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder to it. Cinnamon helps to keep the body warm, while licorice soothes the throat and reduces cough. After this, crush 7 to 8 basil leaves slightly with your hands and then add them to the water. After this, add 4 to 5 strands of saffron. Now, put this water on the gas to heat it.

Let the water boil well for 7 to 8 minutes and then strain the water. Now drink this water while it is hot. You can also drink this decoction before going to bed at night. You can also add a little grated ginger, as well as 3 to 4 cloves and 3 to 4 peppercorns, crushed finely, to this decoction. Because all three of these things are very effective in reducing cold, cough, and phlegm. If the cold symptoms do not subside at all, it is best to consult a doctor.