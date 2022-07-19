Woman who gave birth outside was offered admission, but didn't return with paper: Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi, July 19 As a video of a woman giving birth outside Safdarjung Hospital's emergency ward went viral on Tuesday, the hospital in a statement said that the patient was offered admission but she did not return with the admission paper.

In this viral video, a woman can be seen covered by cloth and some nurses are also present on the spot to assist her in delivery.

Soon after the video went viral, the hospital issued a statement saying that the patient was offered admission.

"In an unbooked case, a patient by the name of Smt. Poonam, w/o Harpal Singh, aged 21 years, Primigravida, was referred from Dadri on 18.07.2022. As Safdarjung Hospital has a no refusal policy, she was examined by the SR on duty at 5:45 pm on 18.07.2022 and her condition was found to be 33+6 weeks gestation with preeclampsia in early labour", said Safdarjung hospital in a statement.

The hospital said that the patient was offered admission but she did not return with the admission paper. The next day the Senior Resident on morning GRR duty was informed that a patient was delivering outside. A team from GRR was dispatched immediately and the patient's delivery was taken care of, reads the statement issued by the hospital.

The hospital confirmed that the patient is currently admitted in LR-II and the baby, weighing 1.4 kg is admitted in Nursery 9 in view of low birth weight. Both are in stable condition.

There are six doctors, including two Senior Residents (SR) posted in the Gynae receiving room round the clock, the hospital administration said.

However, this case of negligence has prompted the Union Health Ministry to seek a report in this regard, said a source.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Women Commission has also issued notice to Safdarjung hospital and sought detailed information latest by July 25.

