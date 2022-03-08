Women's Day: How India fights with hidden infertility

New Delhi, March 8 The Total Fertility Rate, children per woman, in the country has reached 2.0 in 2019-21, compared to 2.2 in 2015-16, according to the National Family Health Survey. This means women are giving lesser number of births in their reproductive period. The Total Fertility Rate in the country has reached the replacement level of fertility which is the number of children needed to replace the parents, after accounting for fatalities, skewed sex ratio, infant mortality, etc. The population starts falling below this level.

The population replacement rate, which is the fertility rate needed to maintain a society's population size, is 2.1 children per woman. Countries with fertility rate below this number may experience an overall older demographic and a decrease in population size over time. According to World Bank data, the global fertility rate was 2.4 children per woman in 2019. This rate is approximately half of what it was in 1950

