Work-From-Home and Office Workers Beware: The Hidden Dangers of Prolonged Sitting

In the world of digital age, people work for hours sitting in front of laptop or computer. Due to sitting and working for hours in one place leads to backpain and neck pain. We often ignore this as while working, it doesn't feel like anything, but after some time, the risk of many serious diseases increases. Cardiologist Dr. Jeremy London (Jeremy London, MD) told on Instagram what problems occur due to sitting in one place for a long time. Along with this, he also told what to do to prevent these problems.

Waist and neck pain: Continuously sitting in one place increases tension in the muscles of the back, neck and waist. This causes pain in these organs. Also, if we sit in the wrong posture, problems also occur in the spine.

Type 2 Diabetes: When we continuously sit in one place for hours, our body cannot use insulin properly. This can increase blood sugar levels and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Obesity increases: If the body does not move at all throughout the day, calories are not burned. Due to this, fat accumulates in the body. Later, obesity increases and weight also increases. Once obesity increases, the risk of various serious diseases also increases.

Heart disease: Sitting for a long time is also harmful to heart health. If the body is not moved, cholesterol increases, blood pressure increases. Later, the risk of heart attack and stroke also increases.

What to do?

Take a break every hour: While working in the office, take a break every 30 minutes or 60 minutes. Walk a little in these 2 to 3 minute breaks. Move your body. Stretch. Doing this will make you feel fresh and will also prevent the above problems.

Avoid eating outside: Many people order food outside in the office. It is okay to do this once in a while. But if you do this all the time, it can lead to big problems later. In such a situation, you should eat home-cooked food every day.

Stay hydrated: Do not forget to keep a water bottle on your desk in the office. Drink a little water throughout the day. Doing so keeps the body hydrated and also relieves fatigue.

Give your brain a break: Taking short breaks in between work helps your brain relax. The brain calms down. Do small activities while sitting. This reduces stress.