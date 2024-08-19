Zika Outbreak: Six New Cases Detected In Jigani Karnataka; Overall Numbers Reach Nine

Six new Zika virus cases were detected at Jigani in the Bengaluru Urban district between August 4th and August 15th this year. Dinesh Gunda Rao the Karnataka Health Minister said on Sunday that the virus was detected in four women and two men, all were aged above 30 years. The total number of Zika cases in Karnataka since January 2024 has increased to nine. Among these six new cases, the patients are not from the same family, the cases have been detected in the close proximity in Jigani.

In this mosquito-borne virus, the patient gets normal viral fever symptoms and infections are not life-threatening. As the symptoms remain similar to viral fever doctors advise lab confirmation for proper diagnosis. It is transmitted by Aedes aegypti, the yellow fever mosquito, and includes rashes, joint pain, fever, headache and continues for two to seven days. Zika virus during pregnancy can cause birth defects.

Among the six affected patients, two women were pregnant. Antenatal care test was conducted on two women and they are doing well. One pregnant woman diagnosed with the infection had a healthy baby while the other two patients are asymptomatic. The last case of Zika virus in the city was detected on August 14th. Last month there were three Zika virus cases in Shivamogga where two patients recovered and a 74-year-old man who tested positive for the Zika virus died.

