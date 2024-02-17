Ziqitza Healthcare's Vet Ambulance Services Transforming Pet Care in India

In our lives, our pets are like family, offering companionship and love. Ziqitza Healthcare Limited is leading the way in veterinary care with its Vet Ambulance services, revolutionizing emergency pet services in the state. Till date 30,000 + animals have been saved and cared by Ziqitza’s MVU(Mobile veterinary units) since its launch in 2023. Ziqitza's Vet Ambulance is a lifeline for pets in emergencies, just like ambulances for people. Available 24/7, these ambulances ensure that pets get quick and professional help when they need it the most.

The ambulances are top-notch, with advanced equipment and a caring team of veterinarians, para-veterinarians, and assistants. Designed for pet comfort, these ambulances make sure pets feel safe during transportation.

Even the private sector is joining in to improve veterinary care. Philanthropist Mr. Ratan Tata's announcement of the Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai is a great example of this positive shift. Ziqitza Healthcare appreciates Mr. Tata's initiative, acknowledging the collective effort needed to improve pet services across the country.

Ziqitza's Vet Ambulance services cover a large area in Uttar Pradesh, making sure pet owners, whether in cities or villages, can access emergency veterinary care easily.

When a distress call comes to the toll-free number 1962, Ziqitza's Vet Ambulance springs into action. Whether it's a street dog or a household pet in trouble, the ambulances are sent quickly. The veterinary team provides immediate care, stabilizes the pet, and ensures safe transportation to the nearest veterinary facility.

Ziqitza Limited approaches veterinary care with compassion, understanding the bond between pets and owners. They not only focus on the pet's physical health but also address the emotional distress of pet owners during emergencies. Similar thoughts were shared by Ziqitza Rajasthan.

Beyond emergencies, Ziqitza Healthcare is actively involved in community programs and awareness campaigns. They educate pet owners about the importance of timely veterinary care through the toll-free number 1962, creating trust within the community. Sweta Mangal Ziqitza Healthcare’s Co-founder appreciated team Ziqitza at Uttar Pradesh for its MVU services.

Ziqitza Healthcare's Vet Ambulance services showcase innovation and compassion in emergency veterinary care. By ensuring access and timely assistance, Ziqitza Health Care Limited is not only saving lives but also strengthening the bond between pets and their owners. As pets become an integral part of our families, Ziqitza Healthcare's Vet Ambulance stands as a beacon of hope and support for pet owners across Uttar Pradesh. The involvement of the private sector, like Mr. Ratan Tata's Small Animal Hospital initiative, highlights the collective commitment to advancing veterinary standards.

AboutZiqitzaHealthcareLtd

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. is a leading provider of emergency medical services in India. Their 108 Ambulance service operates 24x7, providing a lifeline to many in need. Ziqitza Limited has set a benchmark in the healthcare industry with their continued commitment to providing timely and quality emergency medical services. Ziqitza Rajasthan have also appreciated their outstanding services. he company collaborates with state governments and 75 corporate clients in India and the Gulf. ZHL's exceptional service has earned them recognition as the winner of the Global Real Impact Awards and the Times Social Impact Award.