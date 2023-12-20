5 Nations Tournament: Indian Men’s Hockey beat France 5-4 in a thriller

Valencia, Dec 20 The Indian Men’s Hockey Team on Wednesday defeated France 5-4 in their fourth and final match of the 5 Nations Tournament.

The match that went back and forth throughout its duration saw Jugraj Singh (20’, 60’) and Harmanpreet Singh (25’, 56’) scoring a brace each while Vivek Sagar Prasad (16’) contributed one goal for India.

The first quarter saw France take the lead by means of a penalty corner conversion from Lucas Montecot (11’). India quickly equalized early in the second quarter after a field goal from Vivek Sagar Prasad (16’). Jugraj Singh (20’) then put India in the lead after converting a penalty corner before Captain Harmanpreet Singh (25’) doubled the lead through another penalty corner.

France was soon awarded a penalty stroke and Etienne Tynevez (28’) scored to make full use of it as the score read 3-2 in favour of India at halftime.

France equalized late in the third quarter with a field goal from Gaspard Baumgarten (43’). With the score reading 3-3, both the teams tried to break through each other’s defence in the final quarter.

France stole the lead through another penalty corner conversion by Etienne Tynevez (53’) but their joy was short-lived, as Harmanpreet Singh (56’) scored through a penalty corner to bring up his second goal. Jugraj Singh (60’) returned to score his second goal through yet another penalty corner as India went on to win 5-4 and end their tournament on a high.

