A look at Day 7 results of 14th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2024

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 6 : On Day 7 of the 14th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2024, Delhi and Hockey Bengal had a fruitful outing as they registered a win in their respective matches after defeating Le Puducherry and Bihar respectively in the final games of the group stage in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

In the first match of the day between Delhi Hockey and Le Puducherry Hockey in Pool D, Delhi Hockey defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 2-1. Pooja (34') and Anshika (60') scored one goal each for Delhi Hockey. On the other hand, Riya (58') scored the consolation goal for Le Puducherry Hockey.

In the second match, Hockey Bengal defeated Hockey Bihar 9-1 in Pool E. Horo Selestina (18', 24', 36', 42') stood out to be the top goal scorer as she scored four goals throughout the game. Z Laldintluangi (40', 52') also scored a brace for Hockey Bengal whereas Captain Subila Tirkey (15+'), Ekka Jamuna (38') and Shivani Kumari (50') also scored one goal each to take the game further away from Hockey Bihar. In response, Fensi Khatun (25') scored the only goal for Hockey Bihar.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Kerala Hockey 3-1 in Pool A. Prachi (21', 56') scored the first goal of the game for Hockey Uttarakhand but Kerala Hockey equalised through Shanusha P M (29') soon after. Aarti (50') scored to restore Hockey Uttarakhand's lead and Prachi found the back of the net again to seal the victory.

The second and last match of the day saw Manipur Hockey beat Assam Hockey 6-3 in Pool C. Tanu Shorensangbam (20'), Devi Keisam Eleena (37', 44'), Chanu Romita Waribam (38'), Reena Koijam (52') and Devi Laishram Ritu (60') got on the scoresheet for Manipur Hockey while Joymoti Gorh (10'), Sagarika Barman (31') and Captain Ashmita Tigga (58') scored for Assam Hockey.

Following the conclusion of the matches, the quarter-final fixtures have been confirmed which will begin on October 7.

The first quarter-final clash will take place between Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Hockey. The second quarter-final clash will feature Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Maharashtra. The third match will be played between Hockey Haryana and Hockey Punjab. The final quarter-final clash will feature Chhattisgarh Hockey taking on the Hockey Association of Odisha.

