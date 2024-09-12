A look at Day 7 results of 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2024

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 : Day 7 of the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pune, featured strong performances by the Services Sports Control Board, Food Corporation of India, Central Reserve Police Force, and Comptroller & Auditor General of India, as they secured wins in their respective matches.

In a Pool C encounter, Services Sports Control Board defeated Tamil Nadu Police, 6-0. It was a team effort from Services Sports Control Board that saw goals from Pratap Shinde (4'), Sunil Xaxa (13'), Harman Singh (23'), Waribam Nirajkumar Singh (29'), Sushil Dhanwar (37') and Cyril Lagun (54').

In another Pool C fixture, Food Corporation of India defeated Sahashtra Seema Bal 7-0. Laishram Dipu Singh (1', 40', 55') led the way with a hat-trick, and Kerobin Lakra (12', 33') scored twice, along with Deepak (19') and Boby Singh Dhami (52'), to seal the victory.

The Central Reserve Police Force defeated the Central Industrial Security Force, 4-3. For Central Reserve Police Force, Kuldeep Ekka (19'), Mohd. Wasiullah Khan (27'), Sharnjeet Singh (52'), and Jashandeep Singh (41'). Meanwhile, Yograj Singh (25'), Vishaljit Singh (32'), and Dheeraj Vats (51') were the scorers for the Central Industrial Security Force.

In the final encounter of the day, Comptroller Auditor General of India defeated Punjab National Bank, 2-1. While Satendar Kumar (19') gave Punjab National Bank the lead, Abharan (35') and Chandan Singh (47') ensured the victory for Comptroller Auditor General of India.

The day marked the end of the group phase. In the first quarterfinal, the defending champion, the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, will face the Steel Plant Sports Board. The second Quarter-Final features Comptroller & Auditor General of India against Services Sports Control Board. The Sports Authority of India will take on the Railway Sports Promotion Board in the third Quarter-Final, while the Food Corporation of India will meet the Punjab National Bank in the fourth quarterfinal.

