"A tremendous honour, privilege": Indian hockey goalkeeper Sreejesh on carrying India's flag at Asian Games closing ceremony

Hangzhou [China], October 8 : The remarkable achievements of the Indian contingent at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 have culminated in a momentous honour as PR Sreejesh, the celebrated goalkeeper and a veteran of the Indian Men's Hockey Team, carried the nation's flag during the closing ceremony of the prestigious sporting event on Sunday.

The Indian contingent, fuelled by exceptional performances across various disciplines, amassed a staggering 107 medals, marking India's biggest-ever haul in a single edition of the quadrennial showpiece. The medal tally includes a remarkable 28 Gold, 38 Silver, and 41 Bronze medals, a testament to the unwavering dedication and talent of the Indian athletes.

One of the highlights of India's exceptional performance at the 19th Asian Games was the Indian Men's Hockey Team's Gold medal triumph, which also helped them secure a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This momentous victory marked India's fourth Gold medal in Men's Field Hockey at the Asian Games, solidifying its position as a hockey powerhouse on the continent.

Also, the Indian Women's Hockey Team added to the nation's joy by securing a Bronze medal in the competition, further underscoring the resurgence and remarkable progress of Indian women's hockey on the international stage.

PR Sreejesh, who made his debut for the Indian Men's Hockey Team in 2010, expressed his pride and gratitude on being chosen as the flag bearer for the closing ceremony, saying as quoted by a Hockey India release, "It is a tremendous honour and privilege to represent my country as the flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. The success of our Indian contingent, especially the Indian Men's Hockey Team, has been an incredible journey filled with hard work and dedication. This moment signifies the unity and strength of our nation in the world of sports. I am humbled by this opportunity and look forward to carrying our flag with immense pride."

The closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 was a spectacular celebration of athleticism and camaraderie, with PR Sreejesh leading the Indian contingent with the tricolour held high, symbolizing India's historic journey at this prestigious event.

Shooting led the way for India at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou with an unprecedented haul of 22 medals, which included seven gold.

Athletics, headlined by Neeraj Chopra's successful title defence in the javelin throw, came a close second with six gold along with 14 silver and nine bronze. Athletics gave the country a total of 29 medals.

The archery compound team, meanwhile, clean-swept the five gold medals in the category. Archery as a whole gave India a total of nine medals.

The cricket and kabaddi teams also bagged two gold medals each while the men's hockey team's gold secured a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a gold medal. The women's hockey teams also got a bronze medal. Both men's and women's cricket teams led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Ruturaj Gaikwad got gold medals.

Six medals came in wrestling, though none of it was gold and five were bronze. Indian boxers won a total of five medals, including four bronze and a silver.

Squash gave India a total of five medals, including two gold. India also won five medals in rowing, dominating the sport.

India also bagged their first Asian Games badminton gold medal courtesy of the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. India won three medals in badminton. India won three medals in sailing as well.

Two medals also came in tennis, equestrian, chess and roller skating. In bridge, golf, wushu, canoeing, sepak takraw and table tennis, India won a medal each.

