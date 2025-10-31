'Advance Sports Science Workshop' for hockey coaches kicks off in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 31 : A three-day 'Hockey India-NCSSR Advance Sports Science Workshop for Hockey Coaches', aimed at transforming India's hockey coaching ecosystem, commenced at the National Centre for Sports Sciences and Research (NCSSR) Sports Centre, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, here on Friday.

Organised jointly by Hockey India and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the workshop, to be held till November 2, seeks to integrate the latest advancements in sports science into hockey coaching practices, empowering coaches to elevate athlete performance and overall well-being.

The workshop brings together 25 FIH Level 3 certified coaches from across the country, representing the nation's growing pool of elite hockey mentors. Several of India's top Olympians and hockey luminaries attending as special guests and resource persons include P R Sreejesh, Gavin Ferreira, Lajrus Barla and Hockey India officials, according to a release.

"As we celebrate 100 years of Indian hockey, it was decided to implement sports sciences into day-to-day training. We wanted to begin by picking the top 25 hockey coaches. In this workshop, we will discuss how sports sciences can be utilised in our daily coaching practices to optimise or extract the maximum genetic potential of our hockey players," Brig. Dr. Bibhu Kalyan Nayak, Director-cum-Head of NCSSR, said.

"We intentionally kept the batch size to 25 so that you have time to discuss, share, and learn closely with our sports science experts. We will show you the types of hockey tests conducted worldwide, how data is interpreted, and how it informs improvement," he added.

Over three days, participants will undergo specialised sessions on performance profiling, athlete monitoring, biomechanics, conditioning, nutrition, recovery, and sports psychology. Experts from the departments of Physiology, Psychology, Nutrition and more, representing across SAI centres and NCSSR, are conducting the sessions. Coaches will also take part in lab and on-field practicals involving Yo-Yo, sprint, and agility tests, translating theoretical learning into actionable insights.

Harendra Singh, a popular Indian hockey coach, spoke about the importance of this workshop. "I'd like to thank the Sports Ministry and Hockey India for taking this initiative it's such an iconic step they've started because this is exactly what is required in modern sports.

"Speaking from personal experience, ten or fifteen years ago, we never had these kinds of facilities for sports science in India. Back then, science didn't really exist in our training ecosystem. This is the first such initiative, and I'm really excited to see how all the coaches will benefit and take the learnings forward using this knowledge to train the next generation of player," he added.

The workshop follows a structured progression: Day 1 introduces the foundations of sports science, athlete monitoring, and performance profiling; Day 2 focuses on conditioning, psychology, and biomechanics with practical testing sessions; and Day 3 integrates nutrition, recovery, and coaching applications.

PR Sreejesh, Olympian and former Indian Hockey Team Captain, in attendance at the workshop, highlighted the importance of the workshop looking forward to 2036 Olympics, "When we are looking forward to the 2036 Olympics, I think we just need to implement this entire scientific method from the grassroots level so that by the time our players reach 2036, they are mature enough, fit enough, and knowledgeable enough to handle the pressure and perform well.

"Being a coach, if I have that scientific understanding, I can be more specific with my expectations. For example, I can tell my players, "Boys, I want you to cover 100 metres in 10 seconds," because I know exactly where that speed fits into my game strategy. That becomes a win-win situation for both players and coaches," Sreejesh added, according to the release.

A key highlight of the program is its emphasis on data-driven decision-making and holistic athlete management. Coaches are being trained to use real-time monitoring tools to track athlete workload, recovery, and performance patternstechniques that have become standard in top hockey nations. In addition, hands-on modules in mental resilience, visualisation, and tactical awareness aim to help coaches better prepare athletes for high-pressure international competitions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor