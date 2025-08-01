"All players played exceptionally well": Adhiraj Shaunak on India's performance in 20th Asian Roller Hockey Championship

New Delhi [India], August 1 : India's Under-19 Roller Hockey team skipper Adhiraj Shaunak lauded his team's performance in the recently concluded 20th Asian Roller Hockey Championship, where they went on to clinch the title.

India's Under-19 Roller Hockey team created history by clinching the gold medal at the 20th Asian Roller Hockey Championship held from July 19 to 30 in Jecheon, South Korea, ending an 11-year-long wait for the title, under the dynamic captaincy of Adhiraj Shaunak.

After winning the title, gold medal-winning India's Under-19 Roller Hockey team received a warm welcome at Indira Gandhi International Airport on their return to the country on Thursday.

Speaking on his team's performance in the 20th Asian Roller Hockey Championship, Adhiraj Shaunak told ANI, "The experience was amazing and we won all the matches with a good score...We won the gold medal as all the players played exceptionally well..."

Talking about India's performance in the tournament, the team delivered a dominant performance with emphatic wins against PR China (35-0), Macau (12-2), New Zealand (9-1), Australia (7-2), and China Taipei (3-1).

The victorious squad included Adhiraj Shaunak (Captain), Damanpreet Singh, Saarthak Bassi, Ritesh Kamboj, Dhruv Rathee, Daksh, Mayank Saini, Ansh Sharma (all from Chandigarh), Dakshnoor, Gursewak Singh Cheema, Mehtaab (all from Punjab), and Gopesh Verma (Haryana).

This historic win showcases India's rising prowess in roller hockey and is a testament to the team's dedication, hard work, and unrelenting spirit.

