Asian Games: India women's hockey team beat Japan 2-1 to win bronze medal

Hangzhou [China], October 7 : The Indian women's hockey team defeated Japan 2-1 to claim a bronze medal in the 19th Asian Games at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Saturday.

Deepika (5') and Sushila Chanu (50') scored for the Indian women's hockey team while Japan captain Nagai Yuri (30') netted for her team.

#Bronze🥉for our Hockey Girls! A slender 2⃣-1⃣ victory in the bronze medal match against 🇯🇵 at the #AsianGames2022 🥳 Well played Team 🇮🇳! Many congratulations to all of you 💪🏻👏👏#Cheer4India 🇮🇳#HallaBol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/DSH0uh6kc5 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2023

The opening half of the India vs. Japan game ended up being a tale of two halves. Five minutes into the game, India made a strong start and claimed the lead. India was given a penalty stroke after a foul from a penalty corner, and Deepika converted it with ease.

The Indian women's hockey team had more chances to increase its lead in the opening period, but some hesitation on the part of the forwards in the Japanese half kept the deficit at one goal at the time.

However, Japan's second quarter belonged to them as they laid siege to the Indian defence in waves. Sushila Chanu and keeper Savita Punia had to make multiple last-second saves to preserve India's lead, but with the final play of the quarter, the resistance was finally overcome.

To ensure that her team entered halftime even with the opposition, Japan captain Nagai Yuri deflected a penalty corner into the goal from close range.

Neither team was able to generate any significant chances in the third quarter, which ended up being a gritty contest. Lalremsiami had a clear look at the goal near the end of the quarter but missed.

India took the lead right away in the final quarter, knowing that the bronze medal was on the line. Vaishnavi Vittal displayed excellent stickwork to earn India a penalty corner, but she missed a great chance to put India in front after the set play.

However, the following penalty corner resulted in a goal. Sushila Chanu received the ball, and her shot at goal took a deflection and looped over the Japanese custodian Eika Nakamura.

The goal calmed the Indian team's jitters, and Janneke Schopman's team played some sane hockey to finish the game.

