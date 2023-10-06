Asian Games: Players' family express happiness over Indian Hockey team's gold medal triumph

New Delhi [India], October 6 : Following India's men's hockey team's historic triumph in the Asian Games, the family members of the players expressed their happiness over their success on Friday.

The Indian men's hockey team dethroned 2018 gold medallist Japan on Friday, claiming their fourth hockey gold in the Asian Games, and also qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Elli, wife of Manpreet Singh who was one of the players to feature in the scoresheet congratulated the team and told ANI, "They performed well. I want to congratulate the team for winning gold. The entire country is proud of them. It is a proud moment for all."

Manpreet's mother Manjit Kaur said, "I am very happy. I saw all the matches & they played well in all of them. I want to congratulate the entire team."

Forward Mandeep's father Ravinder Singh also expressed his feelings and said, "It is a very good feeling. The entire team performed well. They have qualified for the Olympics and they will definitely win gold at the Olympics as well."

Mandeep Singh's father Ravinder Singh added, "It is a very good feeling. The entire team performed well. They have qualified for the Olympics & they will definitely win gold at the Olympics as well."

Defender Varun Kumar's father Brahmanand extended his wishes to the entire team and said, "I am very happy. I had full faith that the Indian team would win gold. The team played well. I want to congratulate the entire team for their win."

ndian Men's Hockey Team forward Sukhjeet Singh earned his 50th International Cap in the match against Japan. Harmanpreet Singh (32', 59'), Manpreet Singh (25'), Amit Rohidas (36'), and Abhishek (48') scored the goals for India. Seren Tanaka (51') scored the sole goal for Japan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor