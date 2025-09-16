Australian legend Jay Stacy appointed head coach of Kalinga Lancers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 16 : Kalinga Lancers on Tuesday announced the appointment of Australian hockey legend Jay Stacy as the new Head Coach of the team, ahead of the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) season.

He takes over from German coach Valentin Altenburg, who led the side in the previous campaign, as per a press release from HIL.

A veteran of four Olympic Games and a record 321 international appearances for Australia, Stacy brings with him a wealth of experience as both player and coach. He was part of the Australian squad that won three Olympic medals (Silver at Barcelona 1992, Bronze at Atlanta 1996, and Bronze at Sydney 2000), in addition to clinching Gold at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur and the 1999 Champions Trophy. He was also named the FIH Player of the Year in 1999. Stacy retired in 2000 as Australia's most capped international player.

In his coaching career, he has worked extensively across the club and domestic circuits in Australia, the Netherlands, and Belgium, and also served as Head Coach of the Mumbai franchise during the 2016 and 2017 editions of the Hockey India League. Since 2022, he has been the Head Coach of the Australian Junior Team.

Welcoming him on board, Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, "We are delighted to welcome Jay to the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers family. He has achieved so much in his career and is one of the most respected and renowned figures in international hockey. A Head Coach of his stature will undoubtedly take our team to new heights and help us achieve our objectives of not only winning the coveted title but also nurturing players to excel in their respective careers."

Expressing delight at joining Kalinga Lancers as the new Head Coach, Stacy said, "I am excited to begin a new chapter with Kalinga Lancers and am thrilled to be returning to the Hockey India League, which has evolved significantly since my earlier stint. The league taught me a lot as a coach, and I am sure this will be another exciting experience for me, both being back in India and working with such a wonderful franchise. I am grateful to the Vedanta Kalinga for this opportunity and look forward to an exciting journey ahead."

The Kalinga Lancers finished at the sixth spot in the revamped Hockey India League earlier this year, having won four and lost six in 10 matches.

