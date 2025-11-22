Belgium arrive in Madurai for FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22 : With the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 heading into the home stretch before the opening matchday, Belgium became the second team to arrive in Madurai, on Saturday, as per a release from Hockey India.

Popularly known as the Young Red Lions, the Belgian side have arrived in India, aiming to do better than their predecessors two years ago. At the 2023 World Cup in Malaysia, they missed out on qualifying for the quarterfinals, ultimately finishing ninth. The Young Red Lions' best finish in the history of the competition was in 2016, when the Hockey Men's Junior World Cup was played in Lucknow. In that Hockey Men's Junior World Cup in Lucknow in 2016, Belgium finished with the silver medal as they lost to hosts India in the final.

Placed in Pool D, Belgium has the likes of Egypt, Namibia and Spain for company and will play all their games in the first phase of the tournament in Madurai. Belgium opens their campaign against Namibia on November 28 and plays Spain on November 30 before concluding their group stage fixtures against Egypt on December 2.

Led by head coach Sean Dancer, the Young Red Lions will not only be looking to improve upon their finish in 2023 but will also be aiming as high as finishing with the gold medal in a country where they have happy memories. Among the players to watch out for will be the duo of Hugo Labouchere (7 caps) and Lucas Balthazar (16 caps), both of whom are a key part of the Belgium Men's Hockey Team.

Speaking on arrival, Belgium's head coach Sean Dancer said, "I have been to a lot of hockey tournaments before around the world, but I have never had a welcome like this at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025. So, it is amazing being here in Madurai," as quoted from a release by Hockey India.

When asked about the Young Red Lions' preparations for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, the head coach added, "We've been working really hard in Belgium in preparation, and we are really happy about our progress so far. And we're really looking forward to the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor