"Big thing for players": Indian Women's Hockey Team captain welcomes Amity-Hockey India partnership to support players' education

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 : Indian Women's Hockey Team captain Salima Tete and defender Jyoti have welcomed the partnership between Amity University Online (AUO) and Hockey India (HI), calling it a big step towards helping players continue their education alongside their sports careers.

Amity University Online has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hockey India to offer educational opportunities to hockey players at the international, national, and state levels.

Speaking to ANI, Salima Tete said, "Thank you, Amity University and Hockey India, this is a very big thing for the players. The players need this, and this is a very good thing for the players. Now that we are joining, the children who will come to the camp, if they don't complete their graduation, they can join Amity University. This is very easy for us, and we are getting a lot of support from Amity University. This is a big advantage for us. When we go to play a tournament and there is an exam in between, this is a very difficult situation for us."

She added, "When we go to play a match, and there is an exam in the group, we have to leave the game and give the exam, we have to choose between the two. This is a very difficult time for us. After leaving the exam, we have to wait for the next year, and we have joined you, this will help us a lot, and this is a very good thing for us. We can join online classes, and we can learn a lot. To complete our graduation, we have to take responsibility, we have to work on our graduation. This is a very good thing for us."

Indian Women's Hockey Team defender Jyoti also praised the initiative. She said, "I am very happy about it because we players have been given the opportunity to study further. As we are in camps, it is difficult for us to give exams, to come home, and to return. So, online, if we are outside, playing a tournament in a foreign country, then we can also give exams there. It is very helpful for us to complete our further studies."

This partnership supports the overall growth of sportspersons by allowing them to continue their education without affecting their sports careers, according to a Hockey India press release.

Under this agreement, Amity University Online will offer a special scholarship program designed for athletes. This program understands the difficulties players face in balancing sports and studies and aims to support them in achieving both.

Along with up to 100 per cent scholarships through the CHAMPS initiative (Celebrating Heroes with Amity Merit Program Scholarships), Amity University Online also offers free access to a three-month Certificate Course in Sports Psychology to help improve players' mental strength and performance.

The MoU was signed by Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India, and Ajit Chauhan, Chairman of Amity University Online. The signing was witnessed by Sekar J Manoharan, Treasurer of Hockey India, and senior officials from Amity University in Noida.

During the event, Indian Women's Hockey Team captain Salima Tete and defender Jyoti formally enrolled in Amity University Online's Sociology and MBA Marketing programs, respectively. They are the first two players to benefit from this new partnership.

