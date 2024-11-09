Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 matches rescheduled

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], November 9 : The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and hosts Hockey India announced on Saturday that all matches of the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 have been rescheduled to early hours to prevent potential disruptions caused by a significant insect infestation particularly when flood lights are on.

Under the revised schedule, the first match of each day will begin at 12:15 PM IST, followed by the second match at 2:30 PM IST, and the final match at 4:45 PM IST. Previously, matches were scheduled for the evening, with the first match set to begin at 03:00 PM IST, the second at 05:15 PM IST, and the last match at 7:30 PM IST, as per a Hockey India press release.

The decision was taken in consultation with the organising committee who took feedback from the respective teams and after observing consecutive training sessions under the floodlights that saw a huge amount of insect infestation.

The stadium is surrounded by paddy fields, which during this season harbor large numbers of insects. The Bihar State Government proactively implemented comprehensive environmental management measures at the venue, including advanced drone operations, intensive fumigation protocols, and international-standard treatments to ensure optimal playing conditions. Using the protocols followed in similar situations around the globe, seven types of chemicals such as Cyphenothrin, Deltamethrin, and Cyfluthrin, among other cold sprays have been used in and around the stadium complex.

Dr Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, said, "Our priority is the safety of players, fans and everyone involved with this prestigious tournament. Hockey is being played at a new venue, and we want to ensure that we maintain high standards, while ensuring a smooth and exciting experience not only for teams but also for the people of Bihar who have been eagerly waiting for this tournament."

The premier Asian hockey competition will take place from November 11-20, featuring defending champions India, Japan and Olympic Silver medalists China as well, as per Hockey India. India will be aiming to defend their title, which they have won twice. In the final last year, they beat Japan 4-0.

