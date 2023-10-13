"Clear intention of holding Olympics in India in 2036": FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 13 : Federation Internationale de Hockey (FIH) President Dato Tayyab Ikram said that there is an intention to hold the Olympics 2036 in India.

"There is a clear intention of holding the Olympics in India in 2036 and even different states want to bring more events apart from Hockey for the promotion of sports," Ikram told reporters.

He also went on to talk about the growth of sports in Jharkhand and how Chief Minister Hemant Soren and their plans are similar in nature about bringing in special athletes.

"Every event is very important and Jharkhand and Ranchi have been centres for some international and league-level matches in India. It is very important to bring top-level tournaments here and I believe that the leadership in Jharkhand has very positive plans and that is why I have come here but I think promotion and development of sports are more important to us. Jharkhand Athletes have huge potential," Ikram said.

"CM has the vision to have special athletes and even challenged athletes and even the FIH has similar plans as to how best it can help those children and individuals who need special attention and make valuable and ethical contributions and would like to work very closely with Jharkhand over this," Ikram added.

The FIH president further talked about the significance of the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy in preparation for the Olympic Qualifiers and said, "He said that the Asian Champions here will be of great significance as only China has qualified for the Olympics and all other teams need to play Olympic Qualifiers which will happen just one month after the Ranchi Tournament so this tournament is providing the best preparation for the teams for Olympic Qualifiers to be held in January."

Indian Women's Hockey Team:

Goalkeepers: Savita (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (Vice-Captain)

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Monika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana KatariyaREPLACEMENT PLAYERS: Sharmila Devi, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke.

