CM Hemant Soren unveils 'Juhi' mascot for Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 14 : Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday unveiled the mascot for the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 at the Project Bhawan in Dhurva here.

The mascot, named 'Juhi' is inspired by the popular elephant at Betla National Park.

FIH President, Dato Tayyab Ikram, Hockey India President, Padma Shri Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India General Secretary, Bhola Nath Singh, and Hockey India Treasurer, Shekhar J Manoharan were also present on the occasion.

The event also marked the launch of the Trophy Tour for the tournament. The magnificent trophy for the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 will travel across all the districts of the state. The trophy tour will culminate on October 25th, 2023, with the trophy returning to Ranchi, ahead of the start of the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Hemant Soren, said, "As the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 is about to begin in two weeks, I am honoured to present 'Juhi', the official mascot for the prestigious tournament. The mascot is inspired by the inspirational story of Juhi, the elephant, that has become synonymous with the beautiful Betla National Park. Apart from carrying thousands of tourists, Juhi also served as a protector of mankind in the forest for decades and garnered a reputation for her calm nature. This is a great way to inculcate similar values in the people of our society and to create awareness among the hockey stars from all around the world about the beloved wildlife associated with our state of Jharkhand."

Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 is set to begin in two weeks and will take place from October 27 to November 5.

India will be competing in the tournament along with Japan, China, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand. Savita will lead the Indian Women's Hockey Team as Captain, with Deep Grace Ekka as her deputy. India will open their campaign in the tournament against Thailand on Friday, October 27.

Padma Shri Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India President, who was also present at the mascot unveiling said, "We came up with the concept of the mascot keeping the culture of the public in mind. We wanted to draw attention to the wildlife present in the state of Jharkhand and develop a mascot that everyone can relate to, and want to know more about. The upcoming tournament in Ranchi is an important one for the nation as it gives a chance for Indian Women's Hockey Team players to perform in front of the home crowd and also marks the return of international hockey back to the state."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh further added, "Juhi has been an inspiration for the people of Jharkhand for many years and now she is here to serve as an inspiration for hockey stars of the world during the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023. As a mascot, Juhi the elephant symbolizes the rich wildlife of the beautiful state of Jharkhand and is a representation of our cultural values."

