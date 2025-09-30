Day 1 Results: 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 30 : The opening day of the 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 saw dominant performances from Railway Sports Promotion Board, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, and Comptroller & Auditor General of India, as all three secured convincing wins at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy ground in Jamshedpur here on Tuesday.

In the day's opener, Railway Sports Promotion Board outclassed Sahastra Seema Bal 13-0 in Pool B. Gursahibjit Singh (12', 20', 44', 55') was the star of the show with four goals, while Pankaj (13', 47') struck twice. Pratap Lakra (21'), Sheshe Gowda BM (25'), Darshan Vibhav Gawkar (30'), Shivam Anand (40'), Shamanth CS (51'), Parampreet Singh (57'), and Pardeep Singh (58') also added their names to the scoresheet in what was a commanding all-round display, as per a press release from Hockey India.

In Pool A, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board overpowered Tamil Nadu Police 6-1. Talwinder Singh (2', 56') and Gurjinder Singh (26', 31') scored a brace each, while captain Devindar Sunil Walmiki (33') and Vishwas G (44') chipped in with a goal apiece. Tamil Nadu Police managed a solitary strike through Mathan M (17').

The final contest of the day in Pool B saw the Comptroller & Auditor General of India defeat Punjab & Sind Bank 6-3. Thrishul Ganapathi H (11') opened the scoring before Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti (15', 42'), Ganesh Majji (29'), Sarfaraz Khanpathan Aamid (32'), and Surya Prakash Potluri (34') widened the lead. Punjab & Sind Bank fought back through Jaskaran Singh's brace (36', 60') and Santa Singh's effort (47'), but CAG's early advantage proved decisive.

