Day 1 results of 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2024

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], September 10 : On day 1 of the 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2024, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Maharashtra, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Bihar, and Hockey Punjab secured wins in their respective matches.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Uttrakhand 9-1. Zameer Mogammad (9', 40') scored a couple of goals for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

Captain Ali Ahmad (5'), Tushar Parmar (12'), Almaaz Khan (15'), Sohil Ali (34'), Parochey Kartikey (53'), Saddam Ahmad (53') and Mohd Anas (56') also scored one goal each to take the total tally to nine goals.

On the other side, Arpit Kumar Kohli (52') scored the consolation goal for Hockey Uttarakhand.

In the second match of the day, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 9-2.

Harpreet Singh (8', 57'), Sukhpreet Singh (14', 27') and Komalpreet Singh (32', 53') scored two goals each for Hockey Chandigarh. Gurpreet Singh (36'), Gurkirat Singh Othi (55') and Captain Prabhjot Singh (59') also scored one goal each for their side.

In response, Ayothidasan (43') and Gurudatt Gupta (52') scored one goal each for Le Puducherry Hockey.

In the other match today, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Himachal 5-0. Joseph Anthony Domingo (6'), Jay Kale (39'), Kartik Ramesh Patare (46'), Amin Pranav (49') and Sachin Rushi Rajgade (52') scored for Hockey Maharashtra to finish the match on the winning side against Hockey Himachal.

Manipur Hockey defeated Goans Hockey 15-1 in the fourth match of day-1. Yumkham Bidyananda Singh (5', 38', 43', 53', 55') stood out to be the top goal scorer in the match as he scored five goals throughout the game for his side Manipur Hockey. Ningobam Amarjit Singh (18', 49', 51') also scored three goals for his side.

Silheiba Lisham (28', 53') scored a couple of goals for Manipur Hockey. Captain Adhikarimayum Suresh Sharma (15'), Ningthoujan Rohit Singh (20'), Irengbam Rohit Singh (31'), Gurumayum Dingkun Sharma (52') and Uttam Singh (60') also scored one goal each. On the other side, Kiran Suresh Lamani (59') scored the only goal for Goans Hockey in the final quarter.

In the other match, Hockey Bihar played out a 2-2 draw with Hockey Mizoram. Lama Shanu (20', 58') scored both the goals for Hockey Bihar whereas Ranjan Gond (29') and Ali Abbas (43') scored one goal each for Hockey Mizoram.

In the last match of the day, Hockey Punjab defeated Telangana Hockey 7-0. Sukhwinder Singh (28', 53') and Captain Ujwal Singh (14', 54') scored a couple of goals whereas Harshdeep Singh (30'), Jobanpreet Singh (58') and Jarman Singh (60') scored one goal each for Hockey Punjab.

