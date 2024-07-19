Day 1 Results of 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women South Zone Championship 2024

Kollam (Kerala) [India], July 19 : The first day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women South Zone Championship-2024 at Hockey Stadium, Kollam, Kerala on Friday, saw Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Kerala Hockey securing a win in their respective matches under Women's category.

Similarly, Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Karnataka and Kerala Hockey emerged victorious in their respective matches in the Men's category.

Hockey Andhra Pradesh took on Telangana Hockey in the first match of the day and won 3-0 in the Women's category. The goal scorers for Hockey Andhra Pradesh were Pujari Madhurima Bai (9', 45') and Lakshmi Pariki (59'), as per a Hockey India press release.

In the second match of the day, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu took on Le Puducherry Hockey and beat them 6-0. For Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Captain Jovina Defny Mj (9', 22', 36', 50') and Swathi Sharma S (31', 60') scored the goals.

In the last match of the day in the Women's category, Kerala Hockey were up against Hockey Karnataka. Kerala Hockey won the game by 4-1. For Kerala Hockey, Shaniya (2', 47'), Abhay Jyothi AS (15') and Parameswari Pinapothula (26') got on the scoresheet, while for Hockey Karnataka, Greeshma Ponnappa P (20') was the lone goal scorer.

In the Men's category, Hockey Andhra Pradesh took on Le Puducherry Hockey in the first match. Le Puducherry Hockey won the game by 8-4. For Le Puducherry Hockey, N Nithishwaran (8', 23', 25'), Tamivalavan (11'), Praveen (31', 34', 42') and Abdul Rehan (48') were the goalscorers, while for Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Balaji Poola (38'), Hussain Syed Jakeer (40', 46') and Devara Deva Sai Yadav (60') got on the scoresheet.

In the second match, Hockey Karnataka took on Telangana Hockey. Hockey Karnataka won the match by 9-0. For Hockey Karnataka, Shashith Gowda V.Y (10', 46'), Patil Mailaragouda (16'), Sarthak G (23'), Mohan B.P (34', 39'), Kolekar Sohan Chandrashekhar (50'), Lennan Madappa C.P (54') and Poovanna K.P (56') were the goal scorers.

In the last match of the day, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu faced Kerala Hockey. Kerala Hockey won the match by 6-1. For Kerala Hockey, Dinesh Minz (2'), Raju Bangari (20'), Suraj Bahala (28', 32', 53') and Nadeem K N (39') got on the scoresheet, while for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Gowtham (18') was the lone goal scorer.

