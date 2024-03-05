"Each one of us has to fight for a place": India women's hockey player Salima Tete

New Delhi [India], March 5 : Indian hockey player Salima Tete stated that senior players will be fighting for their place in the team after missing out on a spot in the Paris Olympics qualification.

Looking to rebuild the Indian women's hockey team ahead of their qualification for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup in 2026, Hockey India has urged senior players to make themselves available for the forthcoming 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024.

This marquee tournament in the domestic calendar not only provides players with a chance to showcase their talent and vie for top honours but also offers an opportunity to earn a place in the core probable group.

Kicking off on March 13, a total of 28 teams from across the country will participate in the National Championships.

Speaking about her preparedness to turn up for her home state Jharkhand, Salima Tete said as quoted from Hockey India, "I am right now in Ranchi for the camp organised by the state. As senior players, we need to have a fresh outlook now and positively work towards the future. We need to leave the disappointment of not making the Olympic qualification behind us and move ahead with a renewed determination."

Salima, who was previously part of the Tokyo Olympic Games, reiterated that the seniors in the squad need to fight for a place in the core group now or make way for fresh talent. "The National Championships will be tough this year with everyone turning up for their respective state teams. There is no doubt that each one of us has to fight for a place in the core group or make way for fresh talent to come in. This usually happens after every Olympic cycle where new players come into the core group," she expressed.

The Simdega champ, known for her speedy dribbles, will be one of the crucial members of the Jharkhand side, which has shown remarkable growth in women's hockey by churning out young players year-on-year. This time too, Salima is hopeful that more talented players from her home state will come to the fore.

"Over the past few years, very good players have come to the forefront from Simdega in particular. The talent identification program and grassroots development initiatives have helped in bringing up new talent and I am sure more players will be identified for their skills when we play the National Championship in Pune. The team is shaping well and we are quite excited to play for our state," she concluded.

