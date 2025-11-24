FIH Junior World Cup: Madurai welcomes defending champions Germany, Canada, Korea land in Chennai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 : Preparations for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 have begun in full swing, and adding to that were Canada and defending champions Germany's Men's Junior Hockey Team, both of whom arrived in Madurai on Sunday. Germany had clinched the 2023 FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup after they defeated France 2-1 in the final in Kuala Lumpur. Sunday also saw Korea touch down in Chennai in the afternoon.

The Germans, who have won seven FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup titles, are the most successful team in the history of the competition, and arrived to much fanfare on Sunday. The defending champions secured their berth in the 24-team FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 after they finished fourth at the Euro Hockey U21 Championship 2024. The top-ranked team in the competition, the Germans, will be captained by Ben Hasbach with Head Coach Johannes Schmitz and Assistant Coach Patrick Fritsche forming the leadership group.

Part of Pool A along with Canada, South Africa and Ireland, the Germans commence their title defence against South Africa on November 28, and then play Canada on November 29, before their final game in the first phase of the tournament against Ireland on December 1.

Interestingly, on Indian soil, at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup, the Germans have won Gold in New Delhi in 2013, Silver in 2021 in Bhubaneshwar and Bronze in 2016 in Lucknow, and have only missed out on a podium finish in the history of the competition in 2005 when they finished sixth in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. In fact, from 1982 up until 1993, the Germans won four consecutive Gold medals in the competition.

When asked about the team's preparations, the German captain Ben Hasbach said, "We are very confident. We had very good training camps over the year. But there are many other teams that are competing for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 as well. And we have to beat them all. I don't know which team will be the toughest opponent, as there are many good teams here."

Meanwhile, also making a touchdown in India was the Canada Men's Junior Hockey Team, who are back on the global stage after a short break, having secured their berth at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 by way of finishing second at the 2024 Junior Pan American Championship in Surrey, BC.

Drawn in Pool A, Canada has Germany, South Africa and Ireland for company. The Canadian side, captained by Grant Simpson and coached by Geoff Matthews, will open their campaign against Ireland on November 28, then take on Germany on November 29, before rounding out their group stage against South Africa on December 1.

The last time the Canadian side featured in the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup was in 2021 in Bhubaneshwar, where they finished 13th. In that edition, the Canadian team had secured wins over the USA and Chile. The Canadians' best finish in the tournament's history was 8th in 1982 in Kuala Lumpur.

Speaking on arrival in India, Canada's Head Coach, Geoff Matthews, said, "The crowd in Madurai is incredible and we are really looking forward to the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025. As a squad we are excited. A lot of the guys have been out here before. We have got a lot of Indian players in our squad. So, we are excited, and looking forward to the first time against Ireland. And we'd like to finish in the top 16, and score as many goals as possible. That's the first aim."

Meanwhile, over in Chennai, Korea, who have been drawn in Pool F with Australia, Bangladesh and France, arrived on Sunday. The Korean Men's Junior Hockey Team secured their berth at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 after they finished fifth at the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024.

In the 2023 edition of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup, Korea finished 13th, and with captain Seunghan Son and Head Coach Jungbin Lim, they'll be looking to finish higher in the standings.

The Koreans will open their campaign against France, Silver medallists in 2023, on 29 November, and then take on Bangladesh on 30 November. Their final group stage game will pit them against the mighty Australians on December 2.

Live streaming of FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 matches will be available on JioCinema.

